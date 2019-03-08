Advanced search

Roses and sweet peas honoured at Potters Bar and District Horticultural Society awards

PUBLISHED: 16:55 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 24 June 2019

Potters Bar Horticultural Society summer show. Picture: STRAND PR

The best roses and sweet peas were honoured at Potters Bar and District Horticultural Society awards at the weekend.

A total of 12 exhibitors contributed 150 entries, made up of flowers, potted plants, vegetables, fruit and floral arrangements, to the proceedings.

Mike Freakes took home four prizes - the Abbeyfield Trophy, the Frank Eldrett Trophy and the Naylor Trophy - for a variety of different entries and the V. Beaumont Trophy for his sweet peas,

Melanie Green received the Beechwood Championship Trophy for her rose.

"The show was a good representation of everyone's hard work," said chairman Bryan Stutter.

The prizes were presented by the society's summer show secretary, Derek Edwards, on Saturday at Elm Court Community Centre.

New members are welcome to join by contacting Margaret Brand on 01707 643357.

The autumn show will take place on Saturday September 14.

Potters Bar Horticultural Society Show secretary Derek Edwards presents a trophy to vice chairman Mike Freakes for his sweet pea at the summer show. Picture: STRAND PRPotters Bar Horticultural Society Show secretary Derek Edwards presents a trophy to vice chairman Mike Freakes for his sweet pea at the summer show. Picture: STRAND PR

