Roses and sweet peas honoured at Potters Bar and District Horticultural Society awards
PUBLISHED: 16:55 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 24 June 2019
Strand PR
The best roses and sweet peas were honoured at Potters Bar and District Horticultural Society awards at the weekend.
A total of 12 exhibitors contributed 150 entries, made up of flowers, potted plants, vegetables, fruit and floral arrangements, to the proceedings.
Mike Freakes took home four prizes - the Abbeyfield Trophy, the Frank Eldrett Trophy and the Naylor Trophy - for a variety of different entries and the V. Beaumont Trophy for his sweet peas,
Melanie Green received the Beechwood Championship Trophy for her rose.
"The show was a good representation of everyone's hard work," said chairman Bryan Stutter.
The prizes were presented by the society's summer show secretary, Derek Edwards, on Saturday at Elm Court Community Centre.
New members are welcome to join by contacting Margaret Brand on 01707 643357.
The autumn show will take place on Saturday September 14.