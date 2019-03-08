Advanced search

Will Potters Bar be getting a new swimming pool?

PUBLISHED: 13:55 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 07 November 2019

A new swim centre is planned. Picture: Pixabay.

A new swim centre is planned. Picture: Pixabay.

A plan was submitted to Hertsmere Borough Council for a swim centre in Potters Bar on Tuesday, October 29.

The Swim Centre could be on the Potters Bar High Street. Picture: HBC.The Swim Centre could be on the Potters Bar High Street. Picture: HBC.

There are few details so far, but according to the application it will be aimed at both parents and children.

The centre will be at 12 High Street, which has previously been the location of both an accountant and financial consultancy service.

Currently, the Furzefield Leisure Centre on Mutton Lane is the only public swimming pool in Potters Bar.

It has a 33-metre swimming pool, 12m teaching pool, salt and herbal sauna, aroma steam room, ice fountain, heated relaxation benches, health shower and relaxation area.

The spa facility is the latest addition as part of an ongoing £5 million improvement programme of leisure facilities - managed by InspireAll - in the borough.

Furzefield is open seven days a week from early in the morning to late at night.

For a full look at the High Street application please go to hertsmere.gov.uk/planning and search for '19/1740/PD56O'.

