Greek School leaves home of 35 years for new state of the art facility

Published: 12:44 PM July 1, 2021

The Greek School of Potters Bar is set to move to Dame Alice Owen's. - Credit: The Greek School of Potters Bar

The Greek School of Potters Bar has move to a new state of the art facility at Dame Alice Owen’s School - leaving the building it has called home for more than 35 years.

Founded in 1979, the school has been serving the Greek and Cypriot community in the area from its current location at Oakmere Primary School since 1985.

Throughout that time, the Greek School has given thousands of children the opportunity to learn the Greek language, culture and traditions, enrolling children of all ages.

Chairman Marios Artemi is sad to leave Oakmere, but believes the facilities at Dame Alice Owen’s will see the school and its children go from strength to strength.

Dame Alice Owen's School. - Credit: Dame Alice Owen's School

“Countless young Greeks and Greek-Cypriots will have so many fond memories from our school’s current location,” he said.

“However, we are excited that our new home, with fantastic, new state of the art facilities, will enable us to continue to develop and build on the great legacy of our late founder and headmaster, Thrasos Nadiotis, who sadly passed away last December.”

Greek School headteacher Mrs Stella Nadiotis added: “Our goal is always to do what’s best for our students and I truly believe that our new partnership with Dame Alice Owen’s school will help us continue to achieve our long-term goals and high standards.”

Dame Alice Owen’s business manager, Jackie Campbell, is delighted the school can help support the local community and is looking forward to a ‘long-lasting partnership’.

“Dame Alice Owen’s is such an expansive well-equipped site, and one of my key objectives is to ensure that we maximise the use of the facility in a purposeful way and in a way that serves and adds value to the local community,” she said.

“We very much look forward to building a long-lasting partnership with the Greek School of Potters Bar.”

Set up as a charity, the Greek School of Potters Bar requires donation to continue running and support the community in Potters Bar.

To find out more visit www.greekschoolpottersbar.org.