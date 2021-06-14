'Keep on the grass' - sign telling people to stay off land taped over

Published: 12:56 PM June 14, 2021

A sign asking people to stay off the grass had tape put over it to change the meaning of the sign - Credit: Janet Langley

A new sign which was erected on the old Potters Bar Golf Course, telling people to not walk on the land, was creatively taped over by an anonymous resident who clearly disagrees.

The new signs have replaced older signs which conveyed the same message - that the land is not a village green and no one other than 'invitees of the land' can enter any part of the course.

The new sign without tape across it - Credit: Kate Phillips

However, an imaginative person armed with only a roll of duct tape quickly redecorated the sign after it was put up to express their frustration.

The tape covered up words so the sign read as if the land was a village green and that everyone but the owners and their invitees could use the land.

Potters Bar Golf Club ceased operating in 2018, since then the land has been eyed for possible development in the Local Plan.

PB2, as it's known in the plan, has developers who want to build hundreds of homes on the site.