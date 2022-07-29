News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times

New foodbank van to support Potters Bar community

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:27 PM July 29, 2022
Potters Bar Foodbank

Volunteers from the Potters Bar Foodbank with their new van. - Credit: Hertsmere Borough Council

Potters Bar Foodbank is now providing a delivery service for people in the town after Hertsmere Borough Council helped them buy a new van.

The council contributed £15,000 towards the new service and a further donation was provided by a company in the town, allowing the foodbank to deliver to people who are unable to collect from their centre, or to collect bulk donations from supermarkets.

The new van will help the foodbank ease increasing pressure, with Potters Bar foodbank seeing a 60 per cent rise in the number of people needing help since January 2022.

“We have seen a rise in food poverty, with foodbanks across the borough reporting an unprecedented demand,” said Cllr Meenal Sachdev, portfolio holder for community, leisure, health and wellbeing.

“Having a delivery service will be pivotal in ensuring everyone has access to the support they need.

“We’re committed to working with other organisations to tackle the root causes of food poverty and to help support partners to enhance services for those in our communities struggling to get food on the table.”

