TfL removes 108 London buses after Potters Bar blaze

Nine routes have been disrupted as a fleet of 'Switch Mobility MetroDecker EV's' are recalled. - Credit: Jerry Rudd/Facebook

Transport for London (TfL) has removed 108 London buses from service following a fire in Potters Bar.

The blaze, which occurred yesterday (May 22), engulfed six buses and saw emergency services receive 73 calls.

Now, nine bus routes have been disrupted, with the 'Switch Mobility MetroDecker EV' vehicles being removed as a precautionary measure.

TfL will also investigate the cause of the Potters Bar fire, in a bid to ensure that it does not happen again.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating what caused a fire at Potters Bar bus garage yesterday afternoon, with the bus operator Metroline.

"We apologise for any disruption this causes to local bus routes and are working with Metroline to regain full service as soon as possible.”

Andy Hopcraft, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service's deputy chief fire officer, said at the time of the blaze: "The service was called to reports of a significant fire at Potters Bar Bus Garage at around 2.30pm this afternoon (May 22).

"The first fire engine was on the scene within four minutes, where four buses were well alight.

"Neighbouring properties were quickly evacuated and the surrounding buildings and other buses were protected from fire.

"At the height of the fire, eight engines were in attendance, and a total of six buses were on fire - two electric-hybrid, and four diesel-powered.

"Thanks to the efforts of the firefighters involved, the fire was contained to six buses and did not spread to cause further damage to other buildings or vehicles."