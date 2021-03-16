News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times

Family pay tribute to 'devoted wife and mum' who died in Potters Bar collision with van

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 9:52 AM March 16, 2021   
Woman

Michelle Griffiths sadly passed away after being hit by tipper van last week - Credit: Herts police

The family of a woman who sadly died following a road traffic collision in Potters Bar have paid tribute to her.

Michelle Griffiths, aged 53, died at the scene following a collision with a tipper van in Cranborne Crescent on Thursday,  March 11.

Her family said: "Michelle was a loving caring person who would do anything for anyone. She was a devoted wife and mum. She loved a laugh, and had a great personality.

“Michelle was well known in Potters Bar, as she was born at home and has lived there all her life. She had no stresses in her life and this was helped by the arrival of our new puppy.

“The loss of Michelle has devastated our family. She was loved by many and will be missed by us all.

You may also want to watch:

“I would like to thank everyone for the support given to us by our family, friends and neighbours.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and released on police bail until April 5.

