Potters Bar driver charged with dangerous driving and GBH after crash

PUBLISHED: 13:51 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 14 September 2020

Police Car

Police Car

Archant

A man has been charged with dangerous driving and grievous bodily harm following a road traffic collision in Borehamwood.

Frankie Coles of Potters Bar appeared at Hatfield Remand Court via video link on Thursday, September 10 and has been remanded in custody.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to next appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday October 12.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened around 4.30pm on Tuesday, September 8 on Gateshead Road, and involved a motorbike and a white Ford Transit van.

Officers, the East of England Ambulance Service and the air ambulance attended the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken by road ambulance to hospital with serious injuries, which are said to be life changing.

Detective inspector Michael Macbeth, of the Borehamwood Local Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing to make enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this collision and would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, especially if drivers have a dash cam fitted.

“If you can assist with our investigation please contact us.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/72151/20.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

