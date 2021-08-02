Support for Bukayo Saka continues as youth football team delivers shirt to England's Euro 2020 star

Published: 12:59 PM August 2, 2021

Support for England star Bukayo Saka has continued after his Euro 2020 penalty shootout miss, with a youth football team from Potters Bar delivering a shirt to his Brookmans Park home.

The 19-year-old saw his deciding spot kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma as the Three Lions lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy at Wembley on Sunday, July 11, with Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford all suffering racial abuse on social media following the defeat.

After children from Brookmans Park Primary sent letters of support and received a signed match-worn shirt in return from Saka, the community has continued their support for the star, with Potters Bar Crusaders Youth Football Club signing a shirt with messages backing the midfielder.

Potters Bar Crusaders are part of the support shown by the community to Bukayo Saka. - Credit: Liam Kelly

“As a much-loved local, we wanted to let Bukayo know just what we all think of him and let him know that he has our support,” said Liam Kelly, who helps run the club.

“His message of #LoveAlwaysWins struck such a chord with us and the signed shirt with personal messages seemed a great way for players across our teams to show their support, respect and love for him.

“Crusaders is about playing football in a fun, rewarding and safe environment where everyone can enjoy the sport. Our boys understand the importance of respect and good behaviour and they really wanted to let Bukayo know what they think of him and that they are there for him.”

The shirt and a hand-written note were delivered to Saka’s home by a small number of players and chair Dan Talbot, and they were received by his stunned parents.

The shirt was received by Bukayo Saka's stunned parents at his home in Brookmans Park. - Credit: Liam Kelly

“They were visibly taken aback at such a thoughtful and heartfelt gesture, and they thanked the boys for showing their support,” said Liam.

After his Euro 2020 exploits and finding a place in the heart of the nation, Saka has become a huge inspiration for the Crusaders, with Liam explaining: “Even before the Euros, he was a favourite of so many of our players.

“Bukayo is a huge inspiration. He is a fantastic role model with the way he conducts himself both on and off the pitch.

“He shows such maturity and humility for someone who is still so young and embodies so many of the values we try to instil.”