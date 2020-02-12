Advanced search

Potters Bar Golf Club site could be turned into a hotel and cycle park

PUBLISHED: 10:35 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 12 February 2020

The Potters Bar Golf Club, which closed in 2018, is being eyed up by developers for a hotel, cycle park, community centre and library.

Although the site, PB2, is currently being reviewed as part of the Local Plan - with another developer looking to build 570 homes and a nine-hole golf course on the land.

Residents in the area receied a letter from a group wishing to put forward an alternative plan, which would include a 150 to 200 bedroom hotel with banqueting facilities for 300, the relocated library and Elm Court Community Centre, and a bike park.

The project is being promoted by David Jay and Ashok Patel of Golfwatch residents group, Simon Lester CEO of Lester Hotels and Hertsmere councillors Paul Hodgson Jones and Abhishek Sachdev.

The letters were sent out as they wish to clarify the opinions of all the local residents associations prior to promoting the plan to the Hertsmere council and the planners.

Cllr Paul Hodgson-Jones said: "We are aware that there are exploratory discussions regarding potential alternative uses for the former golf club site in Potters Bar, please note that any ideas are, at this stage, just that.

"Your readers will be aware that the site, which is entirely within the Green Belt, was put forward as a potential site for housing in the recent call for sites.

"This site, along with many others across the borough, including several in and around Potters Bar, is being reviewed by officers as part of the consultation on the Local Plan.

"Cllr Abhishek Sachdev, myself and many residents have expressed concerns at the impact of building a large number of houses on this site given the limited access and traffic congestion that would ensue.

"Recognising that the golf club has closed, is unlikely to be brought back into use as such, and that it is unrealistic for the site to remain 'vacant', Cllr Sachdev and I have been looking at a range of ideas for potential alternative uses which could be of benefit to the people of Potters Bar.

"As no decisions have yet been taken on the future of the site, it would be improper for us as local councillors to say anything more."

