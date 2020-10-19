Advanced search

Confusion as parts of Potters Bar mistakenly put in London’s new ‘high’ tier by NHS coronavirus app

PUBLISHED: 10:43 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 19 October 2020

EN6, which is Potters Bar, South Mimms and Cuffley, are tier 1, medium, and in Hertfordshire. Picture: Chris Cook

A Potters Bar postcode has been mistakenly shown as a ‘high’ tier, the same as London, rather than being in the ‘medium’ tier as the rest of Hertsmere, Welwyn Hatfield and Hertfordshire.

Currently EN6 – which covers South Mimms, Potters Bar and Cuffley – are being displayed as medium and high on the NHS track and trace app, while some users have been seeing only the high result displayed.

Added to this issue, the government website was also incorrectly putting places in parts of Potters Bar, south of the M25, in the high category.

But a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are aware of an issue which impacted updates to postcode alerts for some app users this evening [Friday 16th]. This was identified and resolved within an hour and users’ phones will automatically update to show the correct local alert level for their area along with new guidance.”

However when the WHT asked why some users are still medium/high in the app, the DHSC pointed to multiple local authorities having different levels but EN6 covers Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere, which are in Hertfordshire and not Barnet or Enfield in London.

People can find out the local alert level in their area by going here: gov.uk/find-coronavirus-local-restrictions.

