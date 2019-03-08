Potters Bar Hospital could become hub for clinics

Potters Bar Community Hospital has an outpatient department and an x-ray department.

Potters Bar Hospital could be turned into a local hub for clinics under new NHS plans.

The Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust is looking to run more clinics out of Potters Bar Community Hospital from October.

Kathryn Magson, chief executive of Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group, which is responsible for the service, said the local hospital is key to providing services in the area.

She said: "We are in the process of introducing a new model of community nursing and therapy services for patients across west Hertfordshire that will be delivered by Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust, starting from October.

"These plans are still in development so we're not currently in a position to say which additional services will be delivered from Potters Bar but we will share further details with patients in the coming months.

"This fits with the Clinical Commissioning Group's ambitions to develop Potters Bar Hospital into more of a local health hub that offers a range of clinics for patients."

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden met with the group on Friday to confirm services would be maintained at the hospital - following some services from Potters Bar moving to the newly redone Chase Farm Hospital.

"I hope this provides reassurance for everyone in the town and I will continue to press health officials to ensure these commitments are honoured," Mr Dowden said.

"I know the future of Potters Bar Hospital is a source of great concern to many residents.

"It was therefore crucial to raise this issue with the local clinical commissioning group, the body responsible for funding healthcare services in our area and seek clarification about their plans.

"Like me, they know it is a fantastic local asset, providing a vital service to residents and they will be increasing the services they run from it in the months ahead."

Herts Valley CCG and Hertfordshire Community Trust are responsible for the bulk of the services and clinics and ultimately control decisions made at the hospital.