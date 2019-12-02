Gallery

Potters Bar Christmas Tree lights switch-on brings out community's best

The Christmas Tree in Potters Bar. Picture: Tedd Brett. Tedd Brett

Potters Bar has been lit up for Christmas - with organisers paying tribute to the "amazing" community for all pitching in.

Hertsmere borough councillors Chris Myers and Chris Gray. Picture: Tedd Brett. Hertsmere borough councillors Chris Myers and Chris Gray. Picture: Tedd Brett.

The Christmas tree lights switch-on took place in Oakmere Park on Saturday, with Potters Bar rotarians bringing a magical sleigh to add to the festivities.

Rhythmix dance academy, Angie's Dance Academy and choirs from Stormont and Oakmere primary schools provided the entertainment.

A choir from Stormont School singing at the light switch on. Picture: Tedd Brett. A choir from Stormont School singing at the light switch on. Picture: Tedd Brett.

Lynette Sullivan, chair of Christmas in Potters Bar, said she was "overwhelmed and grateful to the amazing community".

"I'm glad that I chose to raise my children in such a warm community," she said.

"Thanks to all the local organisations who have stalls and loaned us equipment. Grant Pinney is an amazing friend and DJ who has supported in 2018 and now in 2019 and beyond.

"Before the lighting Father Stephan lead the community in some traditional Carol's and an inclusive blessing for the community and the tree.

"I'm so proud of everyone who took part and helped make the day magical. Christmas has now arrived in Potters Bar!"

Canada Life - the largest employer in the area - donated £10,000, Chas A Nethercotts & Son funeral directors gave £400 and the community raised the rest.

Conservative candidate Oliver Dowden and Labour candidate Holly Kal-Weiss for Hertsmere member of parliament. Picture: Tedd Brett. Conservative candidate Oliver Dowden and Labour candidate Holly Kal-Weiss for Hertsmere member of parliament. Picture: Tedd Brett.

Potters Bar residents at the Chirstmas Tree light switch on. Picture: Tedd Brett. Potters Bar residents at the Chirstmas Tree light switch on. Picture: Tedd Brett.

Hertsmere Labour's borough councillor Chris Myers, parliamentary canidate Holly Kal-Weiss, borough councillor Chris Gray and Ann Harrison. Picture: Tedd Brett. Hertsmere Labour's borough councillor Chris Myers, parliamentary canidate Holly Kal-Weiss, borough councillor Chris Gray and Ann Harrison. Picture: Tedd Brett.