Our Potters Bar Christmas lights star wins top award

Lynette Sullivan heads up the community group Christmas in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied by Lynette Sullivan supplied by Lynette Sullivan

A Potters Bar mother who began a drive for funding to ensure the future of Christmas lights in the town has been awarded a top accolade for her work in bringing the community together.

Lynette Sullivan getting ready for 2019 Christmas tree light switch-on event in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied by Lynette Sullivan Lynette Sullivan getting ready for 2019 Christmas tree light switch-on event in Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied by Lynette Sullivan

Lynette Sullivan snapped up the Hertsmere Civic Award after raising funds and getting the community to donate equipment for the Christmas tree switch-on event at Oakmere Park near the town centre.

The mum-of-two said she was "saddened to explain" to her now five-year-old son Riley why there was no Christmas lights in 2017, due to the loss of funding.

She then formed and became chair of Christmas in Potters Bar, which she runs with volunteers, councillors and residents since 2018.

"Our group has achieved so much in just two years and I am so humbled to have even been nominated let alone win," Lynette said. "The support of all my wonderful volunteers is invaluable.

The Christmas Tree in Potters Bar. Picture: Tedd Brett. The Christmas Tree in Potters Bar. Picture: Tedd Brett.

"When I started the project, my daughter was only five months old so it was a juggling act across all of my projects.

"Luckily for me family are so supportive and bring them to events I have organised.

"This is the first time I've won this type of award. My family are extremely proud and my children know that it takes hard work to have nice things in the community and ultimately I do it all for them."

Canada Life - the largest employer in the area - donated £10,000 in 2019 to help ensure the project is sustainable year on year, Nethercotts gave £400 and the community raised the rest.

She also volunteers on the Potters Bar Carnival committee, which was held in June and raised an astounding £5,890 for 31 local organisations and saw 5,000 people line the town's streets to take part in the festivities.

Carnival-organisers Sue and Peter Weaver, Hertsmere borough councillors Mike Reeve, Christian Gray and Chris Myers nominated her for the award.

Lynette added, "The help and support Sue and Peter have given me over the years allowed me to feel I had enough skills to chair the Christmas group."

Cllr Grey said, "Lynette's passion and dedication to her community is second to none - she is Mrs Community.

"The amount of time and work Lynette and the team of volunteers put in to lighting up Potter Bar at Christmas is amazing. Thanks to Lynette Potters Bar shines brighter."

The civic awards ceremony will take place at Elstree Film Studios on Sunday, April 5 and will be attended by other award winners, volunteers, council officers and councillors.

The Potters Bar Carnival takes place on June 7 in the town centre.