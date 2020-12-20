Santa and his elves deliver presents to over 60 children

Published: 5:00 PM December 20, 2020 Updated: 9:41 AM December 21, 2020

Santa has arrived in the UK just before Christmas and is out in the town of Potters Bar busy delivering over 60 presents to children.

The doorstep visit - which Father Christmas ensured was socially distanced - also raised money for ADD-vance ADHD and Autism Trust on Saturday, December 12.

Lisa Worrell, who has delivered emergency supplies to those shielding throughout the pandemic, managed to get just over £365 with the help of Potters Bar councillors Chis Myers and Christian Gray.

"We have such a fabulous community, and our fundraiser proved that," she said. "We had great fun and can't wait to do it all again next year!

"Anyone who would like to learn more about future fundraising opportunities within the community are welcome to get in touch, as without the support of our community, the fundraisers I create would not be the success they are. "

Potters Bar councillors Chris Myers and Christian Grey. - Credit: Supplied by Lisa Worrell



