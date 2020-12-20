News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Santa and his elves deliver presents to over 60 children

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:00 PM December 20, 2020    Updated: 9:41 AM December 21, 2020
Three people dressed like Christmas

Potters Bar councillors Chris Myers and Christian Grey joined Lisa on her rounds. - Credit: Lisa Worrell

Santa has arrived in the UK just before Christmas and is out in the town of Potters Bar busy delivering over 60 presents to children. 

The doorstep visit - which Father Christmas ensured was socially distanced - also raised money for ADD-vance ADHD and Autism Trust on Saturday, December 12. 

Lisa Worrell, who has delivered emergency supplies to those shielding throughout the pandemic, managed to get just over £365 with the help of Potters Bar councillors Chis Myers and Christian Gray. 

"We have such a fabulous community, and our fundraiser proved that," she said. "We had great fun and can't wait to do it all again next year! 

"Anyone who would like to learn more about future fundraising opportunities within the community are welcome to get in touch, as without the support of our community, the fundraisers I create would not be the success they are. "

Potters Bar councillors Chris Myers and Christian Grey joined Lisa on her rounds. 

Potters Bar councillors Chris Myers and Christian Grey. - Credit: Supplied by Lisa Worrell


You may also want to watch:

Author Picture Icon
