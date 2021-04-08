Easter Bunny delivers hundreds of eggs and raises nearly £1,000 for charity

Published: 1:19 PM April 8, 2021

An Easter Bunny, a chicken and the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland went door to door delivering Easter gifts to egg-cited children all across Potters Bar, raising more than £900 last in the process.

Money was raised for a charity that helps families affected by ADHD or Autism - Credit: Michael Myers

Lisa Worrell and Potters Bar Furzefield councillors Christian Grey and Chris Myers got dressed up and delivered Easter eggs to over 200 children.

They, along with help from Tesco, Potters Bar Radio, Laura Hall from Hall of Flowers and Anna Baillie from Dress up and Dance, managed to raise £906 for ADD-vance ADHD and Autism Trust and The Food Bank Provision WD6.

Hundreds of children received Easter eggs - Credit: Michael Myers

Lisa said: "It was exceptionally good fun and we all felt so humbled to be able to sprinkle some magic to the children of Potters Bar.



"There was no set charge for a visit... instead we chose to suggest a voluntary donation on doorstep at time of visit. I work within ADD-vance ADHD and Autism Trust so it is a charity that is very close to my heart."

The kids thought the gifts were eggcellent - Credit: Michael Myers

Donations can still be made via the website: www.add-vance.org.