Potters Bar Carnival Young VIPs revealed

The 2019 VIPs left to right: Jessica Finnegan, Macie Ford, Lacey-May Tulley and Meaghan Smith. Picture: Sue Weaver Archant

The Potters Bar Carnival Young VIPs have been announced.

Four youngsters from Potters Bar are being crowned for the carnival, which takes place at Elm Court Youth and Community Centre in Mutton Lane.

The Young VIPs will lead the street procession, receive a prize of £25 and be escorted around the showground at the festival on Sunday, June 9.

The four winners are:

Macie Ford, 11, who has "always dreamed of being a carnival VIP".

Lacey-May Tully, 11, who loves to shop with her friends and spend time with her family.

Nine-year-old Meaghan Smith, who goes to Pope Paul Catholic Primary School and lives in Potters Bar.

And seven-year-old Wroxham School pupil Jessica Finnegan, who loves playing, drawing, flowers and dogs.

One of the organisers Sue Weaver is looking forward to the event and "hoping for good weather on the day".

If you have any queries about the Potters Bar Carnival you can contact Sue and Peter Weaver on 01707 850147.