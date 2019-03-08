Potters Bar seeks VIPs to take pride of place at carnival

Potters Bar Carnival VIPs 2018. Picture: Melissa Page. Archant

Three lucky individuals are still being sought to be VIPs of Potters Bar Carnival and lead the popular street procession.

Potters Bar Carnival VIPs from 2018. Picture: Melissa Page. Potters Bar Carnival VIPs from 2018. Picture: Melissa Page.

Successful applicants – girls and boys aged seven to 12 – will not only receive a prize of £25 but will also be escorted around the showground to experience a variety of stalls and attractions.

This year's events are set to include pony rides, a children's fair with a giant bouncy slide, a climbing wall and even a Punch and Judy show.

The carnival will take place at Elm Court Youth and Community Centre, Mutton Lane, at midday on Sunday June 9.

Just over three weeks remain until the deadline for VIP applications passes on May 10.

Potters Bar Carnival Young VIP application form Potters Bar Carnival Young VIP application form

To enter, download the form and post it along with a photograph and a few lines about yourself and the entrant, before May 10.

Pictures of submitted entrants will appear in the Potters Bar edition.

Entries should be sent to: Young Carnival VIPs competition, Welwyn Hatfield Times Potters Bar edition, Bank House, Primett Road, Stevenage, SG1 3EE