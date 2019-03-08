Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Potters Bar seeks VIPs to take pride of place at carnival

PUBLISHED: 15:45 18 April 2019

Potters Bar Carnival VIPs 2018. Picture: Melissa Page.

Potters Bar Carnival VIPs 2018. Picture: Melissa Page.

Archant

Three lucky individuals are still being sought to be VIPs of Potters Bar Carnival and lead the popular street procession.

Potters Bar Carnival VIPs from 2018. Picture: Melissa Page.Potters Bar Carnival VIPs from 2018. Picture: Melissa Page.

Successful applicants – girls and boys aged seven to 12 – will not only receive a prize of £25 but will also be escorted around the showground to experience a variety of stalls and attractions.

This year's events are set to include pony rides, a children's fair with a giant bouncy slide, a climbing wall and even a Punch and Judy show.

The carnival will take place at Elm Court Youth and Community Centre, Mutton Lane, at midday on Sunday June 9.

Just over three weeks remain until the deadline for VIP applications passes on May 10.

Potters Bar Carnival Young VIP application formPotters Bar Carnival Young VIP application form

To enter, download the form and post it along with a photograph and a few lines about yourself and the entrant, before May 10.

Pictures of submitted entrants will appear in the Potters Bar edition.

Entries should be sent to: Young Carnival VIPs competition, Welwyn Hatfield Times Potters Bar edition, Bank House, Primett Road, Stevenage, SG1 3EE

Most Read

EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Appeal launched after vandals “trash” Hatfield nursery garden

A nursery in Hatfield has been trashed. Picture: supplied

Cannabis factory with 330 plants worth £90K uncovered in Potters Bar house

Police uncovered a cannabis factory with about 330 plants at a house in Willow Way, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Appeal launched after vandals “trash” Hatfield nursery garden

A nursery in Hatfield has been trashed. Picture: supplied

Cannabis factory with 330 plants worth £90K uncovered in Potters Bar house

Police uncovered a cannabis factory with about 330 plants at a house in Willow Way, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Herts Ad Sunday League: Cup joy for Skew Bridge Rothamsted and Wheathampstead 89

Skew Bridge Rothamsted won the Herts Advertiser Knockout Cup with a 1-0 win over Blackberry Jacks at Clarence Park. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Potters Bar seeks VIPs to take pride of place at carnival

Potters Bar Carnival VIPs 2018. Picture: Melissa Page.

Vote for your favourite tracks to be played at Hatfield’s Classic Ibiza concert

Classic Ibiza returns to Hatfield House on Saturday, August 31.

Hatfield landlord fined over £50K for poor fire safety and maintenance of houses in multiple occupation

A landlord of two Hatfield houses in multiple occupation has been fined over £50K for poor fire safety and maintenance. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Welwyn Garden City man runs London Marathon in memory of mother

Mark Morgan from Welwyn Garden City, who is running the London Marathon for Brain Research UK, with his son James, who ran the marathon last year. Picture: Mark Morgan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists