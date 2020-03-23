Advanced search

Coronavirus pandemic postpones Potters Bar Carnival for a year

PUBLISHED: 14:13 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 23 March 2020

Potters Bar Carnival Procession along Darkes Lane and Mutton Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Melissa Page

Potters Bar Carnival Procession along Darkes Lane and Mutton Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Melissa Page

Archant

This year’s Potters Bar Carnival has been cancelled due to coronavirus fears.

The summer time event, which attracts thousands of people to the town centre, has been postponed for a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organiser Peter Weaver said: “With much reluctance the Potters Bar Carnival Committee have decided that this year’s carnival will have to be cancelled due to the coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

“We were planning some exciting changes for this year but there are too many unknown factors at present to confidently state that the carnival can be run which is why we came to the decision we have done.

“The provisional date for 2021 is Sunday June 13.”

Last year’s event took place on June 9 and saw around five thousand people enjoy fairground rides and live music.

The carnival’s theme was public services, which was reflected by a large number of floats and costumes featuring the NHS, the police and the fire services.

