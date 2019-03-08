Advanced search

Potters Bar Carnival raises over £5,000

PUBLISHED: 13:30 18 July 2019

Potters Bar Carnival Procession along Darkes Lane and Mutton Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Melissa Page

Potters Bar Carnival Procession along Darkes Lane and Mutton Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Melissa Page

Archant

Potters Bar Carnival raised an astounding £5,890 for 31 local organizations.

Charities attend a meeting on July 9 in Potters Bar to recieve the carnival money. Picture: Supplied.Charities attend a meeting on July 9 in Potters Bar to recieve the carnival money. Picture: Supplied.

The carnival, which was held in June, saw 5,000 people line the town's streets to take part in the festivities.

And the money raised was presented by the carnival committee, in an open evening on July 9, to the beneficiaries in front of a crowded room.

The evening was enjoyed by all and the committee was congratulated for their hard work in putting on a show-stopping event.

Potters Bar Carnival Procession along Darkes Lane and Mutton Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Melissa PagePotters Bar Carnival Procession along Darkes Lane and Mutton Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Melissa Page

Grants are available for next years carnival and interested parties are encouraged to contact Peter or Sue on 01707850147 before the closing date on January 31 next year.

The committee is also looking for someone to organise the art show at the next carnival, on Sunday June 7 2020, so if you are interested please contact the committee.

For more information, visit pottersbarcarnival.co.uk or search for @PottersBarCarnival on Facebook.

