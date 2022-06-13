Smiles aplenty as Potters Bar Carnival returns after two-year break

Potters Bar Carnival returned after two years away. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

There were plenty of smiles as the Potters Bar Carnival returned after a two-year absence on Sunday.

Back after the break enforced by COVID-19, the carnival saw a precession make its way through the town, starting on the A1000 and making its way through Mount Grace Road, Darkes Lane and Mutton Lane.

The route finished at the Elm Court Showground, where there was plenty of games, food and entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

Young performers also got the chance to show off their talents, with Revelation Majorettes, Nicks Dance School, Angie's Dance Academy UK, Hertfordshire Showband and Rhythmix Dance Academy all performing.

The carnival was officially opened by the Mayor of Hertsmere John Graham, who gave a speech to the joyous crowd.

