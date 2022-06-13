News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Smiles aplenty as Potters Bar Carnival returns after two-year break

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:46 PM June 13, 2022
Potters Bar Community Carnival.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Carnival returned after two years away. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

There were plenty of smiles as the Potters Bar Carnival returned after a two-year absence on Sunday.

Back after the break enforced by COVID-19, the carnival saw a precession make its way through the town, starting on the A1000 and making its way through Mount Grace Road, Darkes Lane and Mutton Lane.

Potters Bar Community Carnival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Community Carnival. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The route finished at the Elm Court Showground, where there was plenty of games, food and entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

Young performers also got the chance to show off their talents, with Revelation Majorettes, Nicks Dance School, Angie's Dance Academy UK, Hertfordshire Showband and Rhythmix Dance Academy all performing.

Potters Bar Community Carnival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Community Carnival. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The carnival was officially opened by the Mayor of Hertsmere John Graham, who gave a speech to the joyous crowd.

Potters Bar Community Carnival - The cast of Treasure Island.Picture: Karyn Haddon

The cast of Treasure Island at Potters Bar Community Carnival. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Community Carnival - Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Community Carnival. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Community Carnival - Anoop, (6), enjoys the day out.Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Community Carnival. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Community Carnival - Lauren with Cameron (10) enjoying eating hotdogs.Picture: Karyn

Potters Bar Community Carnival. - Credit: Karyn Haddon


