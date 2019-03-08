Potters Bar gears up for carnival - and needs young VIPs!

Potters Bar Carnival VIPs from 2018. Picture: Melissa Page. Archant

Potters Bar is preparing for another jam-packed carnival this summer with performances, rides, exhibitions, football matches, and, of course, a street procession led by some very special young VIPs.

Potters Bar Carnival VIPs 2018. Picture: Melissa Page. Potters Bar Carnival VIPs 2018. Picture: Melissa Page.

This year the carnival will take place from 12pm at Elm Court Youth and Community Centre, Mutton Lane, on Sunday June 9.

As always there will be a riotous afternoon in the Arena with Potters Bar’s own Hertfordshire Showband, the Revelation Majorettes and the winners of a band competition organised by the Rotary Club.

There will also be pony rides and the ever-popular children’s fair with a giant bouncy slide, a climbing wall, a Punch and Judy show among the attractions.

Junior footballers can take part in girls’ and boys’ competitions, leading up to the final matches taking place at the carnival.

Potters Bar Carnival procession, 2018. Picture: Melissa Page. Potters Bar Carnival procession, 2018. Picture: Melissa Page.

Elms Court Gym will host the Schools Art Exhibition featuring work from pupils at the local schools.

Stalls from numerous organisations will be there, with games, bric a brac, gardening and a delicious array of food and drink stalls.

Because police are unable to steward the procession, organisers are asking for volunteers to help out.

If you can lend a hand and don a tabard, please contact Terry Jones on 07507 646714 or e-mail him on terry.jones2@sky.com.

Potters Bar Carnival procession 2018. Picture: Melissa Page. Potters Bar Carnival procession 2018. Picture: Melissa Page.

Just as important as that, every carnival needs its VIP!

Organisers are looking for a girl or a boy between the age of seven and 12 to take up the honour in the annual competition.

There is a prize of £25 and, of course, the chance to sit in pride of place during the procession.

The young VIP will be escorted at all times and will get a chance to visit the stalls as well.

Potters Bar Carnival 2018. Picture: Melissa Page. Potters Bar Carnival 2018. Picture: Melissa Page.

To enter, download the form and post it along with a photograph and a few lines about yourself and the entrant, before May 10.

Pictures of submitted entrants will appear in the Potters Bar edition.

Entries should be sent to: Young Carnival VIPs competition, Welwyn Hatfield Times Potters Bar edition, Campus West, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6BX.

To take part in the carnival, either by having a stall or taking part in the procession, ring Sue or Peter on 01707 850147 or go to pottersbarcarnival.co.uk for booking forms.

Potters Bar Carnival procession, Potters Bar High Street, Darkes Lane, and fun day at Elm Court Youth and Community Centre. Picture: Melissa Page. Potters Bar Carnival procession, Potters Bar High Street, Darkes Lane, and fun day at Elm Court Youth and Community Centre. Picture: Melissa Page.