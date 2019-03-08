Everything you need to know about Potters Bar Carnival

The Potters Bar Carnival procession in 2018. Picture: Melissa Page Archant

Potters Bar Carnival is returning next weekend.

The Potters Bar Carnival procession will be led by the Young VIPs. Picture: Melissa Page. The Potters Bar Carnival procession will be led by the Young VIPs. Picture: Melissa Page.

The annual event featuring a procession through the town, live music, fairground rides and a variety of stalls takes place next Sunday, June 9.

The carnival will begin with a procession led by the four 'young VIPs' - chosen after a competition in the WHT - in a horse and carriage. The lucky VIPs are Jessica Finnegan, Lacey-May Tully, Meghan Smith and Macie Ford.

The procession will start at Canada Life at 12.30pm, and travel along High Street into Mount Grace Road to pick up the walkers. From there the procession goes along Darkes Lane into Mutton Lane, finishing at Elm Court Youth and Community Centre at about 1.45pm.

In Elm Court Gym there will be the an art exhibition featuring paintings by children from schools taking part include: Cranborne, Dame Alice Owen, Ladbrooke, Little Heath, Mount Grace, Oakmere, Pope Paul, St Giles, Stormont and Wroxham.

The 2019 VIPs left to right: Jessica Finnegan, Macie Ford, Lacey-May Tulley and Meaghan Smith. Picture: Sue Weaver The 2019 VIPs left to right: Jessica Finnegan, Macie Ford, Lacey-May Tulley and Meaghan Smith. Picture: Sue Weaver

There will be a prize awarded by the VIPs for the best judged art exhibit from a primary and secondary aged student. There will be a free workshop for children to take part in, too.

On the field there will be 60 stalls ranging from handicraft stalls, junior school football competition, children's games, tombolas and information stalls. For the more active individuals there will be a climbing wall and martial arts to take part in.

As well as the stalls, there will be pony rides, a children's fun fair and a classic Punch and Judy show.

Potters Bar Carnival procession 2018: Potters Bar High Street, Darkes Lane, and fun day at Elm Court Youth and Community Centre. Picture: Melissa Page Potters Bar Carnival procession 2018: Potters Bar High Street, Darkes Lane, and fun day at Elm Court Youth and Community Centre. Picture: Melissa Page

The public will also be entertained by live music, including rock and roll band Shades of Midnight, Hertfordshire Show Band, Angies Dancers and Rhythmix. The three young bands that won the Young Musicians competition, organised by Potters Bar Rotary, will also be entertaining the public.

Burgers and beer will be bountiful thanks to the variety of food and drink stalls available. Tea and sandwiches will also be available if the beer, wine or Pimm's tents aren't to your liking.

If you have any questions contact Sue and Peter from the carnival committee on 01707 850147, or visit pottersbarcarnival.co.uk.