Potters Bar Carnival 2019: Thousands enjoy another successful event

Potters Bar Carnival Procession along Darkes Lane and Mutton Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Melissa Page Archant

Potters Bar came to a standstill as the town's annual carnival returned over the weekend.

Thousands of residents were treated to a wide selection of attractions as they enjoyed this year's Potters Bar Carnival.

The town's most popular event swung into action at Sunday lunchtime, with around 5,000 people enjoying stalls, fairground rides and live music overthe course of the day.

The ever popular carnival procession, that travelled through the centre of town, was led by this year's Young VIPs on a horse and carriage.

This year's VIPs were seven-year-old Jessica Finnegan, Meghan Smith, aged nine, and Lacey-May Tulley and Macie Ford, both 11.

Following them was deputy mayor Cynthia Barker, Chas Nethercott from the Potters Bar-based funeral directors and his wife Liz, Natasha Courtney from Herts and Essex Air Ambulance and Kyri Kyracou from Sainsbury's Potters Bar.

The theme for this year's carnival was public services, which was reflected by a large number of floats and costumes featuring the NHS, the police and the fire services.

The best walking float was won by Pope Paul School and the best Vehicle Float was Cranborne School.

The procession finished at Elm Court Youth and Community Centre, where there was a fun day on the field taking place.

Little Heath and Ladbrooke schools were awarded joint first prize in the the art show.

Two junior school football finals took place. The boys match was won by Oakmere School and the girls match was won by Little Heath School on penalties.

The crowds were entertained for the rest of the afternoon by Shades of Midnight, The Hertfordshire Band Academy, Rhythmix and Angies Dancers.

Other well-enjoyed attractions were the pony rides, the children's fun fair, the classic Punch and Judy show, and - unsuprisingly - the beer tent.

Carnival committee member Peter Weaver said: "Listening to comments made by the public, everyone was enjoyed themselves and had a good time."

There will be an open evening for anyone who would like to express their opinions on how the 2019 carnival went on Monday, July 8, from 8.15pm at St John's Church Baker Street. Potters Bar Carnival 2020 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 7.

