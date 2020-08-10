Care homes bring Tokyo Olympics to Potters Bar for residents

The spirit of the Tokyo Olympics was alive in two Potters Bar care homes. as both hosted their own 2020 Olympic games this month.

Cooperscroft and Cuffley Manor put on an opening ceremony before participating in weekly team events including bowls, tennis and synchronised swimming to win individual or collective medals.

Some famous faces and members of the community have supported the TLC Olympics – in partnership with Oomph – by sending video messages from Olympic Gold Medallist Sally Gunnell, actor David Bamber, and European boxing champion Spencer Oliver.

Cooperscroft decorated the entire reception and café area with flags from across the globe, with residents from each floor competing for points in competitions as well as Wimbledon Tennis in week two.

Shani Riley, wellbeing lead at Cooperscroft Care Home said: “The Wimbledon Olympics has to be our magic moment for this week, and it was just wonderful to see the residents totally embracing the event and really enjoying taking part. We tried to make this event as reminiscent of Wimbledon as we possible with the tennis court, umpire, head bands, wrist bands and even Robinson’s orange barley water.” .

Cuffley Manor celebrated the third round of the Olympics tournament with healthy and fruity smoothies and a dancing theme. Residents chose the songs they wanted to dance to and enjoyed exercise sessions, with the head of wellbeing Mark Arrowsmith creating an atmosphere where residents could express themselves through dance.

One resident said: “I always loved to dance but haven’t in so long. Thank you for bringing my dancing feet back to me”.

Staff say residents across both homes have enjoyed the past few weeks activities, and it has allowed them all to focus on positive physical and mental stimulation and offered relatives the opportunity to see their loved ones being active and well looked after. Home manager for Cooperscroft, Brenda Sweetman said: “TLC homes are always fantastic at keeping our residents occupied and stimulated but during this lockdown period it has been even more valuable. This innovative idea has provided motivation, participation and so much fun for all the residents but also the team too.”