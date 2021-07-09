Potters Bar care homes say thank you to healthcare professionals and key workers

Published: 3:21 PM July 9, 2021

Two Potters Bar care homes are offering frontline workers a free breakfast once a month as a thank you - Credit: TLC

A new initiative has been launched to offer a free breakfast to healthcare workers as a way of thanking them for their efforts during the pandemic.

Company TLC which runs Cuffley Manor care home and Cooperscroft in Potters Bar, will be holding 'Blue Light Tuesdays' welcoming all healthcare professionals and frontline workers for a treat and beverage at any of their homes.

The event will take place once a month - Credit: TLC

The event is split with two opportunities to visit the home; the first being in the morning for a breakfast bap with tea or coffee, and the second in the evening for a sweet treat to end the day with a hot drink.

Blue Light Tuesdays is available on the first Tuesday of each month between 7-9:30am and 5-7pm where visitors will be greeted and offered a hot or cold drink with a takeaway treat.

“A big thank you to Cooperscroft for hosting such a lovely event showing appreciation for the wonderful work that healthcare staff are doing. It’s always a pleasure to see the friendly and caring team at Cooperscroft and we love working in partnership with them to host events for the community," said Anita Patel from Home Instead.

TLC's Blue Light Tuesday was a success on its first day - Credit: TLC

The initiative kicked off during Care Home Open Week, which celebrated and thanked the many care workers who remained on the frontline throughout the pandemic and showcased the resilience of the many unique care home residents.

Cooperscroft home manager Brenda Sweetman said: “It’s been such a joy watching the community development managers being able to get back into our communities and share our values.

"I’m incredibly grateful for the TLC team for working together to create a thoughtful gesture for those working as healthcare professionals and frontline teams; from kitchen teams, operational teams and the care teams.

"All of us at here look forward to seeing this initiative continue each month for the foreseeable future."

TLC’s Blue Light Tuesdays - Credit: TLC

Carl Roberts, sales and marketing director, added: “Here at TLC Care, sharing our values of truth, love and compassion into the community is of the upmost importance to us.

"I’m incredibly proud of our care homes and community development managers for creating a delicious breakfast and evening sweet treat for those working on the frontline.

"This group-wide initiative is our way of celebrating the hard work of each individual, with a little taste of TLC. ”

TLC’s Blue Light Tuesdays - Credit: TLC



