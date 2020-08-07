Potters Bar care home ‘delighted’ by new minibus

Mayfair Lodge has been given a minibus by friends and family of the care home. Picture: Mayfair Lodge Archant

Mayfair Lodge care home in Potters Bar was delighted to receive a new minibus which has been donated by the Mayfair Lodge Fundraising Friends.

The fundraising committee was formed in September 2019 when Kim Skinner, whose father was a resident at Mayfair Lodge, joined together with other relatives from the home to raise money for a minibus.

Kim said “My father was at the home for four years, until he sadly passed away in November last year. It was wonderful to see the great work that they do in the home every day and I wondered how I could say thank you to those that had supported not just my father, but all of my family in his last years. I decided to have a chat with others that I had seen visiting their relations at Mayfair Lodge and eventually nine of us got together and formed a committee.

“To date we have raised over £7,500 in six months. Before the lockdown measures were introduced, we held a couple of quizzes and a Christmas fayre which were fabulously supported by local businesses and the local community on the day. We have also received some amazingly kind donations from relatives of Mayfair Lodge, knowing how much a Minibus would mean to the residents.

“While the home has been closed to non-essential visitors, we have been supporting the staff, along with the residents, with regular weekly deliveries of sweets, cakes, biscuits and fizzy drinks. We have also delivered some home-made blankets and pompoms that a group of local knitters made for the residents, along with rainbow pictures for them all to let them know we are thinking of them.

“We have had donations from The Co-op of treats for the residents and some raffle prizes for our ongoing fundraising. Also, Lewis of London, a local ice-cream shop, donated ice-cream which the residents thoroughly enjoyed for their afternoon tea.

“The most exciting news is that we have now donated a minibus to Mayfair Lodge which we were able to deliver to the home last week. There were tears all round from everybody involved. We cannot believe that we have been able to do this so quickly, but we have worked hard, and it has come to fruition through the generosity of our supporters, to whom we extend our heartfelt thanks.

“I would also like to personally thank the members of the committee who have been working so hard to make this happen: Lyn Lane/ Chair, Paul Lane/ Treasurer, Debbie Swerner, Vanessa Gates, Jean Wasilewski, Viv Sandford, Debbie Navesey, Steve Navesey, Michelle Standen and Jeff Barnes.

“We will continue to support the home’s amenities fund which provides activities for residents, and welcome any donations from local businesses and the local community. If anybody would like to donate, then please contact us by emailing mayfairlodgeff19@gmail.com or calling Lyn Lane (Chair of the Committee) on 07957 942270.