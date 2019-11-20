Christmas Fayre raises money for Potters Bar care home minibus

A Christmas Fayre was held at Mayfair Lodge in Potters Bar to raise money for a minibus. Picture: Quantum Care Archant

A Potters Bar care home held a Christmas Fayre on Sunday to help raise funds for a minibus.

Mayfair Lodge in The Walk invited Alzheimer's Society ambassador, astrologer and media personality Russell Grant to open the event.

Russell spoke about his nan, who lived with dementia for a number of years, and his role as her carer. He said: "I came up with my own mantra that says 'who takes care of the carer'.

"You are all such wonderful people and if it wasn't for places like Mayfair Lodge and its staff where would people go?"

Mayfair Lodge is home to 62 elderly residents, and the Christmas Fayre raised £2,245.

Home manager Jackie Makwangwala said: "It will make such a big difference for our residents when we are able to buy our own minibus. Having the freedom and choice to go out would give our residents so much more independence and will deliver significant benefits to overall wellbeing."

