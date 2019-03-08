Cannabis factory with 330 plants worth £90K uncovered in Potters Bar house

Police uncovered a cannabis factory with about 330 plants at a house in Willow Way, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police Archant

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis factory at a house in Potters Bar.

Police visited an address in Willow Way yesterday and found about 330 cannabis plants with a street value of about £90,000.

The discovery was made thanks to intelligence shared with police by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The arrested man remains in police custody.

Sergeant David Perkins said: “This is a great example of partnership working with our colleagues in the fire service to take action against the cultivation of drugs and the associated criminal activity.

“Cannabis factories are often linked to human trafficking, modern day slavery and the exploitation of society's most vulnerable.

“These factories use large amounts of water and electricity which are often siphoned from other people's supplies and can pose a fire hazard.

“If you suspect a cannabis factory is being operated in your neighbourhood or have any other information about drug cultivation or dealing, please let us know by calling the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

“If you'd like to remain anonymous you can get in touch with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”