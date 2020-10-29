Gallery

Shop Local: Butchers makes a killing while florist wilts in Potters Bar

A Potters Bar butcher has revealed that it made a killing when people were panic buying, while the florist across the road wilted during lockdown.

After a more than 80-year tradition of having a butcher on 128 Darkes Lane, Readers is still going strong, and kept up business through the height of the pandemic thanks to the community and butcher Jon’s hard work.

He said: “It got really busy during the initial phase before lockdown because of so many panic buying. Now people are coming in anxious about what they should order for Christmas as they don’t who they can have round.

“But you see the changes every week. The whole situation for the high street is catastrophic. We’ll be in a recession soon.”

But Jon is confident the butchers, which has been at that location since 1938, will always keep going.

“It’s just like regular it seems,” he said. “But the situation has changed on the high street because of supermarkets and parking.

“We make all our own sausages and have West Country Lamb, Scottish Beef and Norfolk poultry. All British meats.”

The situation is completely reversed over the other side of the road at Majestic Flowers, where owner Eddy – a florist for over 30 years – is warning anyone thinking of opening a similar business to steer clear.

“Turn away before it’s too late,” he told the WHT. “It’s the quietest it’s ever been. It’s very hard to say if [trade] comes back at all.

“Christmas time is a special occasion but with what’s going on I don’t know,” the Hong Kong native, who has lived in Potters Bar for the last 30 years, explained. “People need to come and spend money.

“But we’re suffering here because of the lack of diverse shops on offer compared to Barnet and Cockfosters.”

The shop has already been split in half to keep it going and Eddy said he was very worried another lockdown could drive them out completely.

His assistant Vicky echoed these sentiments after they saw a recently opened florist also shut down in Potter Bar.

“At the end of the day it’s just good we have a job,” she said.

She added that the only florists keeping going are the ones that also serve food, but believes the current format is unlikely to survive.

