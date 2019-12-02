CCTV appeal after Potters Bar burglary
PUBLISHED: 14:10 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 02 December 2019
Police have today released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary in Potters Bar.
Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Chase Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police
A property in Chase Avenue was broken into between 7.27pm and 8pm on Thursday, September 19.
One or more burglars ransacked the property and stole jewellery, and a black Seat Leon was then seen driving off from the area.
PC Giuseppe Catalanotto said: "We are looking to identify these two men as we believe they can help us with our enquiries.
"If you recognise them, or have information about this incident, please contact me via email at giuseppe.catalanotto@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/82983/19."
Anyone with information can also call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101.