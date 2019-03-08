Advanced search

£20,000, jewellery and a car stolen in Potters Bar daylight burglary

PUBLISHED: 10:40 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 10 April 2019

Two burglars broke into a Potters Bar property in broad daylight and took jewellery, a car and £20,000 cash. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

Balaclava-clad burglars broke into a Potters Bar property while the resident was home, taking a car, jewellery and £20,000 cash in the middle of the day.

The brazen offenders stole a safe containing the cash and jewellery from Grangewood, Little Heath, and drove off in the homeowner’s orange Ford Ranger just after 3.05pm on Friday, March 29.

“The two suspects entered the house in broad daylight wearing balaclavas,” said Detective Sergeant Dean Trollope.

“They were disturbed by the householder, who raised the alarm before giving chase and attempting to open the car door as they drove off.

“If you recognise either man, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact DS Dean Trollope on dean.trollope@herts.pnn.police.uk or the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/28883/19. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report

Alternatively, you can stay 100 anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

