Potters Bar power cut may have affected traffic lights

PUBLISHED: 10:22 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 24 October 2019

Pay attention as Potters Bar traffic lights might be down. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

A power cut in Potters Bar, South Mimms and Brookmans Park may have affected traffic lights in the area according to Hertfordshire Highways.

The power outage was reported by residents at around 6.14am, and was restored in South Mimms and parts of Potters Bar by 8.30am.

Parts of Hatfield have also affected by the power cut, and some areas remain without power.

According to UK Power Networks the electricity was affected by an underground cable fault.

For further details, go to ukpowernetworks.co.uk.

