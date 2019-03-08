Potters Bar power cut may have affected traffic lights

A power cut in Potters Bar, South Mimms and Brookmans Park may have affected traffic lights in the area according to Hertfordshire Highways.

WARNING: There is a reported power outage in the #SouthMimms #PottersBar #BrookmansPark area this morning which may be affecting some traffic signals. If you see anything wrong with the lights, please report it to us. @UKPowerNetworks pic.twitter.com/GMbZlBNFHH — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) October 24, 2019

The power outage was reported by residents at around 6.14am, and was restored in South Mimms and parts of Potters Bar by 8.30am.

Parts of Hatfield have also affected by the power cut, and some areas remain without power.

According to UK Power Networks the electricity was affected by an underground cable fault.

For further details, go to ukpowernetworks.co.uk.