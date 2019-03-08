Potters Bar power cut may have affected traffic lights
PUBLISHED: 10:22 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 24 October 2019
Archant
A power cut in Potters Bar, South Mimms and Brookmans Park may have affected traffic lights in the area according to Hertfordshire Highways.
The power outage was reported by residents at around 6.14am, and was restored in South Mimms and parts of Potters Bar by 8.30am.
Parts of Hatfield have also affected by the power cut, and some areas remain without power.
According to UK Power Networks the electricity was affected by an underground cable fault.
For further details, go to ukpowernetworks.co.uk.