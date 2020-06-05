Potters Bar seven-year-old walks thousands of steps to help hospice children ‘who aren’t as lucky’

Eden. Picture: Tanya Rabin Archant

A Potters Bar seven-year-old is walking 200,000 steps for children’s hospice, Noah’s Ark, with his mum.

Eden and his mum Tanya. Picture: Tanya Rabin Eden and his mum Tanya. Picture: Tanya Rabin

Eden and his mum Tanya are aiming to walk the steps within this month, accompanied by the family dog, Rosie.

Young Spurs fan Eden said: “I really want to help other children who aren’t as lucky as I am. It’s so important to help a local charity out. And it’s good that Spurs support Noah’s Ark too!”

Tanya said: “Noah’s Ark is our local hospice and we wanted to do something to help out the children with life-limiting conditions who receive such amazing care and support from the charity. When we found out about new hospice building, The Ark, was opening last year Eden donated some of his books. I had a tour of The Ark and it offers such incredible facilities and services for children and their families.

“Then coronavirus hit and we became aware of the financial challenges that the charity is facing and we both wanted to do something to help. That’s when we came up with this idea. It’s hard work, but it’s keeping us fit and it’s rewarding knowing we’re making a difference.”

Eden and his mum Tanya. Picture: Tanya Rabin Eden and his mum Tanya. Picture: Tanya Rabin

As well as going for long walks with Eden, Tanya hopes to run 100 miles over the month. Eden’s grandparents have got involved too, aiming to walk miles and miles to keep up with Eden. The family’s aiming to raise £400 for Noah’s Ark.

Together they hope to get £400 for Noah’s Ark here justgiving.com/fundraising/tanya-rabin1.