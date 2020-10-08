Advanced search

Potters Bar boy, 16, pleads guilty to assault and carrying hunting knife

PUBLISHED: 11:31 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 08 October 2020

A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced after an ABH in Enfield. Picture: Helen Drake

A boy from Potters Bar pleaded guilty to assault and carrying a hunting knife in Enfield last July.

The 16-year-old assaulted, occasioning actual bodily harm, on a person in Enfield, a North London Youth Court heard in September.

He also plead guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, namely a hunting knife, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

During sentencing at St Albans Magistrates’ Court last month, the judge ruled the youth or his parents needed to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £21 and pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

He must also comply with a youth rehabilitation order, which means he has to attend weapons awareness days and carry out unpaid work for 80 hours within the next 12 months.

Under Section 47 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, sentencing guidelines can be a fine to three years in custody depending on the harm and culpability.

