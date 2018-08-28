Potters Bar homes sparkle in best-dressed competition
PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 January 2019
supplied by Michelle Stannard-Jones
Three Potters Bar houses were dolled up to the nines over Christmas to earn their ‘best dressed’ rosettes.
The competition, organised by Michelle Stannard-Jones and her team, brought the glitz and glam out in Potters Bar.
Initially the organisers had aimed to have a prize fund from entrance fees, but changed the strategy to offer rosettes to the proud homeowners and simply ask people entering to donate to ‘Christmas in Potters Bar’.
READ MORE: Get your Potters Bar home dressed up for Christmas competition
The houses were judged by Cllr Peter Knell, who selected Mr D. Heffer’s house on Dugdale Hill Lane as the winner.
Mr Heffer’s house dazzled the neighbourhood, festooned with coloured lights over the bushes, porch and windows - and a glowing snowman at the front door.
In second place was Gail Baker of Leeside, who created a winter wonderland that would have made Santa feel at home.
She used fake snow, glowing reindeer, a ‘letters for Santa’ postbox and even sat some little elves on the windowledges.
Donna Richardson of Kemble Close came third, opting for a modern feel with blue, white and pink lights, and giant stars all up the walls.
Michelle said: “There were some very worthy winners and the fact many entrants were encouraged to do so by neighbours and friends shows the true community spirit.
“I was glad to be proved wrong when I thought we needed a large, substantial prize because we were persuaded to carry on the competition.
“The team and I were just so pleased to show our appreciation to those who helped brighten Potters Bar.”
As well as Michelle, the organising team were Matthew Stannard-Jones, Julie Harris, Terry Jones and Charisma Oogarah.
They’re now asking people what other Potters Bar competition they’d like to see in future, such as a ‘best summer garden’ contest.