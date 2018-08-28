Advanced search

Potters Bar homes sparkle in best-dressed competition

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 January 2019

Mr D. Heffer of Dugdale Hill Lane (right) accepting his first place rosette from Cllr Peter Knell. Picture: supplied by Michelle Stannard-Jones

Mr D. Heffer of Dugdale Hill Lane (right) accepting his first place rosette from Cllr Peter Knell. Picture: supplied by Michelle Stannard-Jones

supplied by Michelle Stannard-Jones

Three Potters Bar houses were dolled up to the nines over Christmas to earn their ‘best dressed’ rosettes.

Mr Heffer's house was dolled up to the nines for the competition. Picture: supplied by Michelle Stannard-JonesMr Heffer's house was dolled up to the nines for the competition. Picture: supplied by Michelle Stannard-Jones

The competition, organised by Michelle Stannard-Jones and her team, brought the glitz and glam out in Potters Bar.

Initially the organisers had aimed to have a prize fund from entrance fees, but changed the strategy to offer rosettes to the proud homeowners and simply ask people entering to donate to ‘Christmas in Potters Bar’.

The houses were judged by Cllr Peter Knell, who selected Mr D. Heffer’s house on Dugdale Hill Lane as the winner.

Gail Baker of Leeside came second with her exceptionally detailed winter wonderland display. Picture: supplied by Michelle Stannard-JonesGail Baker of Leeside came second with her exceptionally detailed winter wonderland display. Picture: supplied by Michelle Stannard-Jones

Mr Heffer’s house dazzled the neighbourhood, festooned with coloured lights over the bushes, porch and windows - and a glowing snowman at the front door.

In second place was Gail Baker of Leeside, who created a winter wonderland that would have made Santa feel at home.

She used fake snow, glowing reindeer, a ‘letters for Santa’ postbox and even sat some little elves on the windowledges.

Donna Richardson of Kemble Close came third, opting for a modern feel with blue, white and pink lights, and giant stars all up the walls.

Gail Baker's display on Leeside. Picture: supplied by Michelle Stannard-JonesGail Baker's display on Leeside. Picture: supplied by Michelle Stannard-Jones

Michelle said: “There were some very worthy winners and the fact many entrants were encouraged to do so by neighbours and friends shows the true community spirit.

“I was glad to be proved wrong when I thought we needed a large, substantial prize because we were persuaded to carry on the competition.

“The team and I were just so pleased to show our appreciation to those who helped brighten Potters Bar.”

As well as Michelle, the organising team were Matthew Stannard-Jones, Julie Harris, Terry Jones and Charisma Oogarah.

Some details from Gail Baker's display. Pictures: supplied by Michelle Stannard-JonesSome details from Gail Baker's display. Pictures: supplied by Michelle Stannard-Jones

They’re now asking people what other Potters Bar competition they’d like to see in future, such as a ‘best summer garden’ contest.

In third place was Donna Richardson of Kemble Close. Picture: supplied by Michelle Stannard-JonesIn third place was Donna Richardson of Kemble Close. Picture: supplied by Michelle Stannard-Jones

Donna Richardson with her third place rosette. Picture: supplied by Michelle Stannard-JonesDonna Richardson with her third place rosette. Picture: supplied by Michelle Stannard-Jones

