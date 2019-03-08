Potters Bar drinks and rocks out at beer festival
PUBLISHED: 11:08 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 23 July 2019
There was plenty to cheer as Potters Bar Beer Festival returned on Saturday.
For the 2019 edition of the festival, beer was supplied by Tring and other local breweries.
There was 25 real ales and ciders to choose from, along with music from Guns to Roses, Mr Creosote, Faith Stealers, Clint Henderson and friends.
Also on hand was a Bud Bar, a Pimm's Tent, food stalls, various kids entertainment, a tombola and local charity stalls.
The money made at the festival went to Potters Bar charities and the town football club.
Campaign for Real Ale member, Matt Giles, and long-time supporter of the club, organised the festival - which is now in its eighth year.
"Thank you all for making this year's beer and music festival absolutely brilliant, from the customers to the army of volunteers and staff you were all fantastic," the organisers said on their Facebook page.