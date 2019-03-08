Advanced search

Potters Bar drinks and rocks out at beer festival

PUBLISHED: 11:08 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 23 July 2019

The Eyres - Claudia, Aila, Paul and Charlotte - enjoy the day out. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Eyres - Claudia, Aila, Paul and Charlotte - enjoy the day out. Picture: Karyn Haddon

There was plenty to cheer as Potters Bar Beer Festival returned on Saturday.

The Wood Family enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn HaddonThe Wood Family enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

For the 2019 edition of the festival, beer was supplied by Tring and other local breweries.

There was 25 real ales and ciders to choose from, along with music from Guns to Roses, Mr Creosote, Faith Stealers, Clint Henderson and friends.

Alison Ashby and Sue Stevens enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn HaddonAlison Ashby and Sue Stevens enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Also on hand was a Bud Bar, a Pimm's Tent, food stalls, various kids entertainment, a tombola and local charity stalls.

The money made at the festival went to Potters Bar charities and the town football club.

Sienna Connolly, 5, enjoys the archery. Picture: Karyn HaddonSienna Connolly, 5, enjoys the archery. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Campaign for Real Ale member, Matt Giles, and long-time supporter of the club, organised the festival - which is now in its eighth year.

"Thank you all for making this year's beer and music festival absolutely brilliant, from the customers to the army of volunteers and staff you were all fantastic," the organisers said on their Facebook page.

BBQ food. Picture: Karyn HaddonBBQ food. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Bands entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonBands entertain the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Nat and Stuart enjoy the Potters Bar Beer and Music Festival. Picture: Karyn HaddonNat and Stuart enjoy the Potters Bar Beer and Music Festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Mr Creosote Band. Picture: Karyn HaddonMr Creosote Band. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Sue and Jo enjoy the day out. Picture: Karyn HaddonSue and Jo enjoy the day out. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Jo,Flo and dog Lexy enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn HaddonJo,Flo and dog Lexy enjoy the festival. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Potters Bar Football Club Bar Stewards. Picture: Karyn HaddonThe Potters Bar Football Club Bar Stewards. Picture: Karyn Haddon

