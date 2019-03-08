Advanced search

Potters Bar beer and music fest at the weekend

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 July 2019

Potters Bar Beer Festival 2018: Lee Crucefix, Paul and Barbara Gibney, Michael Parkin and Roy Oliver. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Potters Bar Beer Festival 2018: Lee Crucefix, Paul and Barbara Gibney, Michael Parkin and Roy Oliver. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Potters Bar Beer Festival 2019 will take place on Saturday.

Potters Bar Beer Festival 2018: Steve Turnbull entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Beer Festival 2018: Steve Turnbull entertains the crowds. Picture: Karyn Haddon

For this edition of the festival, beer will be supplied by Tring and other local breweries.

There will be 25 real ales and ciders to choose from, along with music from Guns to Roses, Mr Creosote, Faith Stealers, Clint Henderson and friends.

You may also want to watch:

Also on hand will be a Bud Bar, a Pimms Tent, food stalls, various kids entertainment, a tombola and local charity stalls.

Potters Bar Beer Festival 2018: Finley Burnham, 9, rides the Rodeo Bull. Picture: Karyn HaddonPotters Bar Beer Festival 2018: Finley Burnham, 9, rides the Rodeo Bull. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The money made at the festival will go to Potters Bar charities and the Town FC.

Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) member, Matt Giles, and long time supporter of the club, organises the festival - now in its eighth year.

For more info/tickets go to the website pbbeerfest.co.uk

