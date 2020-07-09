Potters Bar residents in sheltered housing decorate benches for NHS and carers

Benches were decorated at Donaldson Lodge in Potters Bar. Picture: The Abbeyfield Society Archant

Benches have been decorated to celebrate the work of the NHS and care workers by residents at a Potters Bar assisted living facility.

Staff and volunteers at Donaldson Lodge – managed by the Abbeyfield Society – also joined residents to create a carers bench in the charity’s brand colours and an NHS bench in the rainbow theme that has become synonymous with the doctors, nurses and other NHS staff battling coronavirus over the past few months.

One of the benches bears a plaque to pay tribute to NHS workers, while the other acknowledges the contribution and dedication of Abbeyfield’s many frontline workers, both at Donaldson Lodge and at other services up and down the country.

The Abbeyfield Society east regional director, Kirstan Sparshott, said: “Our theme for Abbeyfield Week this year is togetherness, and we are celebrating the special relationship that exists between our residents, staff and volunteers, and how we as a society are pulling together during these difficult times.

“The newly restored benches at Donaldson Lodge are a lovely way to recognise this and I would like to congratulate Kerry and her team for coming up with such a wonderful initiative.”