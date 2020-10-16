Advanced search

Man ‘assaulted and dragged’ woman from behind in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 11:40 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:50 16 October 2020

British Transport Police are appealingl for witnesses after a woman was attacked in Potters Bar. Picture: Helen Drake

An appeal has been launched to find a man who assaulted and dragged a woman from behind in Potters Bar.

On August 8, at around 10.15am, the victim was walking on Wyllyotts Place when she was assaulted and dragged from behind by a man.

She suffered cuts, bruises and grazes during the incident.

A man and a woman who were walking their dog came to the victim’s aid, and officers are directly appealing for them to come forward to assist the investigation.

The man was described as white, in his 50’s, with broad shoulders, a large build, and approximately 6-foot tall. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000057119. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.

