Police disperse rave near Potters Bar after large gatherings become illegal
PUBLISHED: 09:59 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 14 September 2020
Two unlicensed music events were dispersed by police on Saturday.
Officers attended Northaw Road West in Northaw near Potters Bar at 10.35pm, after a number of vehicles were seen turning up at the location.
In Berkhamsted, police were called to reports of people gathering at around 10.30pm in Fieldway and Upper Hall Park. The event was dispersed before it began and equipment seized.
Chief inspector Roy Stammers said: “In both instances we were able to respond quickly to allow us to effectively disperse those who had gathered and our investigations into the organisation of each event is ongoing.
“Not only are unlicensed raves illegal but in the current circumstances, they clearly breach the government measures stating there must be no large gatherings in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I would like to thank those people who called us with information.”
