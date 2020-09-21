Leaked documents reveal Potters Bar address used by money launderers to move millions

A Potters Bar address has been revealed in leaked banking documents to be the home of more than 1,000 UK-registered companies involved in international money laundering.

According to a BBC report, the surprising location of the illegal activity is Suite 2B on the second floor of 175 Darkes Lane.

The documents are from the FinCEN Files, which is an investigation based on secret documents that exposes how banks and regulators have allowed money laundering to occur on an international scale.

The address is one of many in which criminals’ money goes through a number of tax havens and bank accounts in order to turn the money from being “dirty” to “clean”.

The leaked documents were shown to the BBC who reported that the address is considered to be “one of the dodgiest addresses in the world” by the US Treasury.

They reported that two of the firms registered at suite 2B were Ergoinvest and Chadborg Trade, who reported identical income of just £21,353 for one year. But in documents seen by the BBC’s Panorama, the actual figures showed that £535m went through Ergoinvest and £1.99bn went through Chadborg.