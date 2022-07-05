Snakes abandoned in pillow case outside Potters Bar reptile shop

A reticulated python similar to the one abandoned in Potters Bar. - Credit: PA

Three snakes were abandoned in a pillow case in Potters Bar, with the RSPCA now appealing for information about the reptiles.

An 8ft to 9ft boa constrictor, a 5ft long carpet python, and a 6ft long reticulated python, were dumped outside a reptile shop in Barnet Road on June 14.

The RSPCA were contacted, with inspector Mitchell Smith collecting the snakes before taking them to specialists for care.

“Fortunately, they’re all in good condition and healthy, but whatever situation someone finds themselves in, abandoning an animal like this is never okay.

“There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost.

“If someone is struggling to cope, there are lots of organisations who can help and we would urge anybody in a difficult situation to ask for help.

“If anyone has any information regarding the snakes, we would ask them to contact me on the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA is bracing themselves for a surge in abandoned animals, especially exotic pets, as people struggle with the cost of living crisis.

“Unfortunately, many people are unaware of how much of a commitment exotic pets are when they take them on,” read a statement.

“Our officers are often called out to deal with hundreds of animals every year which have sadly been abandoned when their owners can no longer meet their needs. And with prices rising, this problem is likely to get worse.

“Owners may not understand the financial challenges involved; for example, the majority of exotics, including reptiles, need a carefully controlled environment requiring access to specialised equipment for lighting and 24-hour heating; failure to provide this can result in serious ill health.

“In addition, many of these animals can live for decades, making this a very long-term responsibility for an exotic pet keeper.”

For more information about keeping exotic pets, please visit the RSPCA’s website.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit their website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.