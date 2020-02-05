Waltham Cross man, 31, admits string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Police pursued a white BMX X5 down Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before arresting a man from Waltham Cross. Picture: Supplied Paul Boot - not for publication

A 31-year-old man has admitting a string of offences after the BMW he was driving was chased by police through Potters Bar, colliding with a number of other vehicles en route.

Police at the scene in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied Police at the scene in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied

Police were called just after 10am on Sunday following a report that a man had acted aggressively in the BP garage on High Street, before he left in a white BMW X5.

Officers attended the area and identified the car, before signalling for it to stop.

The BMW failed to do so, so police pursued it down Darkes Lane where it collided with several vehicles - before coming to a halt further along the road.

Peter Toohey - of Cypress Court in Waltham Cross - was subsequently arrested, before being charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without valid insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

He appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to all the charges.

He has been remanded in prison and is due to appear before St Albans Crown Court on February 28 for sentencing.