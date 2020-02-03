Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied Paul Boot - not for publication

A 31-year-old man has been charged with a string of offences following a police chase in Potters Bar yesterday morning.

Police at the scene in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied Police at the scene in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied

Peter Toohey - of Cypress Court in Waltham Cross - has been charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without valid insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath in the wake of an incident in Potters Bar High Street and Darkes Lane shortly after 10am.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates' Court today.