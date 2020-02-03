Updated
Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase
A 31-year-old man has been charged with a string of offences following a police chase in Potters Bar yesterday morning.
Peter Toohey - of Cypress Court in Waltham Cross - has been charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without valid insurance and failing to provide a specimen of breath in the wake of an incident in Potters Bar High Street and Darkes Lane shortly after 10am.
He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates' Court today.
