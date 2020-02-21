Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield charity nominated for national award

PUBLISHED: 13:16 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 21 February 2020

Potential Kids Ltd won the Judges' Award sponsored by Archant at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 at Knebworth Barns. Picture: Melissa Page.

Potential Kids Ltd won the Judges' Award sponsored by Archant at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 at Knebworth Barns. Picture: Melissa Page.

Melissa Page

A Hertfordshire based charity has been nominated for the Community Organisation Award in the National Diversity Awards.

Potential Kids have been nominated for national diversity award. Picture: Potential Kids' FacebookPotential Kids have been nominated for national diversity award. Picture: Potential Kids' Facebook

Potential Kids, based in Welwyn Hatfield, provides learning, social and sports opportunities to neurodiverse children.

The award, in association with ITV News, honours positive role models, entrepreneurs and community organisations.

You may also want to watch:

Director Susanna Mateu, who has been nominated for an award herself, said: "Potential Kids is over the moon to be nominated for the National Diversity Awards 2020.

Angela Gaughan and Susanna Mateu from Potential Kids in Hatfield, with High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Sarah Beazley and Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon. Picture: Hatfield Town CouncilAngela Gaughan and Susanna Mateu from Potential Kids in Hatfield, with High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Sarah Beazley and Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon. Picture: Hatfield Town Council

"We are a very small charity run by a small group of volunteers, that are working tirelessly to support Neurodiverse children and young people and their families in Hertfordshire.

"Our charity is very inclusive and is a safe and welcoming organisation whom welcomes anyone who needs any help, no matter who they are or where they come from.

"We are a very diverse group of parent/carers coming together to offer support and make a difference in our community."

Vote for Potential Kids here.

Most Read

Potters Bar paedophile found guilty of eight counts of historic sexual offences

84-year-old Maurice Willis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Missing Welwyn Garden City man found safe and well

40-year-old David Neicho has been found. Picture: Archant

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Debby Foxwell guilty of murdering neighbour Louise Lotz

Debby Foxwell has been found guilty. picture: Herts police

Company boss admits to selling unsafe tyres at Stevenage and Hatfield branches

St Albans Magistrates Court

Most Read

Potters Bar paedophile found guilty of eight counts of historic sexual offences

84-year-old Maurice Willis was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Missing Welwyn Garden City man found safe and well

40-year-old David Neicho has been found. Picture: Archant

Construction firm handed contract for 208 homes at former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

Higgins Construction has bagged the contract for 208 new homes on the Shredded Wheat south site. Picture: Danny Loo

Debby Foxwell guilty of murdering neighbour Louise Lotz

Debby Foxwell has been found guilty. picture: Herts police

Company boss admits to selling unsafe tyres at Stevenage and Hatfield branches

St Albans Magistrates Court

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield charity nominated for national award

Potential Kids Ltd won the Judges' Award sponsored by Archant at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 at Knebworth Barns. Picture: Melissa Page.

CCTV image released following attempted burglary in Potters Bar

Police would like to identify this person, as they believe they may be able to help with the investigation into an attempted burglary in Potters Bar. Picture: Herts police

Mavericks finding coaching skills and training plans boosted by Saracens link

Saracens Mavericks' director of netball Kat Ratnapala during the pre-season friendly with Wasps. Picture: STEVE PORTER

New Knebworth doctors’ surgery and library set to open in March

A new doctors' surgery, library and pharmacy in Knebworth are set to open next month. Picture: DANNY LOO

Special report: Are our most vulnerable young people being let down by Herts mental health services?

Families claim they have been let down by the service CAMHS provides.
Drive 24