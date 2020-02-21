Welwyn Hatfield charity nominated for national award

Potential Kids Ltd won the Judges' Award sponsored by Archant at the Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 at Knebworth Barns. Picture: Melissa Page. Melissa Page

A Hertfordshire based charity has been nominated for the Community Organisation Award in the National Diversity Awards.

Potential Kids have been nominated for national diversity award. Picture: Potential Kids' Facebook Potential Kids have been nominated for national diversity award. Picture: Potential Kids' Facebook

Potential Kids, based in Welwyn Hatfield, provides learning, social and sports opportunities to neurodiverse children.

The award, in association with ITV News, honours positive role models, entrepreneurs and community organisations.

Director Susanna Mateu, who has been nominated for an award herself, said: "Potential Kids is over the moon to be nominated for the National Diversity Awards 2020.

Angela Gaughan and Susanna Mateu from Potential Kids in Hatfield, with High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Sarah Beazley and Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon. Picture: Hatfield Town Council Angela Gaughan and Susanna Mateu from Potential Kids in Hatfield, with High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Sarah Beazley and Hatfield Town Council leader Lenny Brandon. Picture: Hatfield Town Council

"We are a very small charity run by a small group of volunteers, that are working tirelessly to support Neurodiverse children and young people and their families in Hertfordshire.

"Our charity is very inclusive and is a safe and welcoming organisation whom welcomes anyone who needs any help, no matter who they are or where they come from.

"We are a very diverse group of parent/carers coming together to offer support and make a difference in our community."

