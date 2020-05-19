Volunteers deliver over 100 care packages to neurodiverse Welwyn Hatfield families

Packages going out to Welwyn-Hatfield families. Picture: Potential Kids. Archant

Neurodiverse children and their siblings in Welwyn Hatfield have received over 100 care packages from Potential Kids.

The Hatfield charity’s volunteers will continue giving a ‘PK is Thinking of You’ – which has handmade soaps, bouncy balls, sweets, water balloons, suncatchers, yo-yos, key rings, sunflower lanyards, wristbands and other gifts – to any family who needs one.

Founder Angela Gaughan said: “We wanted to be able to bring some joy to our neurodiverse families in a time when there is so much uncertainty and anxiety.

“A ‘PK is Thinking of You’ package was just a way to let them know that we can’t see them in person but we are thinking about them. For us it’s important to let them know that we are still here now and when this is all over. We’re really looking forward to seeing all of our families and supporters very soon!“

One of its WGC families, Fiona Corcoran said on twitter: “Thank you Potential Kids for this wonderful surprise.

“A goodie bag filled with bits to keep the kids entertained! Thank you for reaching out during this challenging time when we are all missing your events. A fine example of a small charity making a huge difference.”

The project was made possible thanks to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s funding, along with support from The Galleria and Grace’s Generation Soap and Potstop.

PK has also joined forces with HertsHelp and Age UK to deliver care parcels to the most vulnerable at the same time.

If you want to learn more about this project, get a care package or donate to Potential Kids please go here potentialkids.org.

