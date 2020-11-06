Potential Kids charity ‘thirlled’ with cheque for £9,000

Councillor Roger Trigg and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Peter Hebden presented Potential Kids with a cheque for £9,000. Picture: WHBC Archant

Welwyn Hatfield charity Potential Kids have been presented with a cheque for £9,000 from Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Councillor Roger Trigg and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Peter Hebden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Potential Kids is the Mayor’s Charity of the Year and the cheque was the culmination of the fundraising that the Mayor and Deputy Mayor have spearheaded over the past 12 months.

With the pandemic hampering the ability to raise funds in the normal way and a reduction in Mayoral engagements, both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor added an extra £2,500 from their mayoral allowances to the £6,500 that had been raised, to bring the final figure up to £9,000.

You may also want to watch:

Potential Kids is a voluntary charity based in Welwyn/Hatfield providing learning, social and sports opportunities to Neurodiverse children/ young people (Autism, ADHD, Dyslexia, Dyspraxia, Tourette Syndrome amongst other conditions), their siblings and families.

Mayor, Cllr Roger Trigg said: “We’re delighted to give this cheque to a vital local cause. It’s been much more challenging to raise money in the ways we normally would do, but where there’s a will, there’s a way!

“The charity sector, along with many other sectors, has been hit hard during the pandemic, so it has felt even more important to raise as much money as we could, to help ensure that Potential Kids is in the best possible position to carry out their amazing work now and in the future.”

Angela Gaughan of Potential Kids, said: “This money shows the wonderful spirit of giving that our community, our Mayor and Deputy Mayor have. We are thrilled to accept this cheque and it’s gratefully received. It will enable us to continue in our efforts to help our families through this difficult time and beyond.”

To find out more about Potential Kids, please go to www.potentialkids.org.