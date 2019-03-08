Advanced search

New post office arrives in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 15:35 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 18 October 2019

The Post Office has opened at McColls Retail Store, 80 Haldens, Welwyn Garden City

The Post Office has opened at McColls Retail Store, 80 Haldens, Welwyn Garden City

Archant

A brand new Post Office has opened in the centre of Welwyn Garden City today.

It's not the first Post Office to be based in a McColls Store in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Stuart HowatIt's not the first Post Office to be based in a McColls Store in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Stuart Howat

The new branch, based at McColls Retail Store in Haldens, will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries if they are with any of the main UK banks.

You may also want to watch:

The new Post Office services are available seven days a week: Monday - Saturday: 6am - 5.30pm; Sunday: 7am - noon.

This offers customers 74 hours of Post Office service a week.

Adam Williams, Post Office multiples account executive, said: "We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

"We know how important our services are to customers."

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Man jailed for carrying crack cocaine, heroin and a knife in Hatfield

Dwayne Gerald, 29, of Ellenby Crescent, London will serve four years. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Man jailed for carrying crack cocaine, heroin and a knife in Hatfield

Dwayne Gerald, 29, of Ellenby Crescent, London will serve four years. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

New post office arrives in Welwyn Garden City

The Post Office has opened at McColls Retail Store, 80 Haldens, Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Garden City community centre’s rubbish spills out

Rubbish overflowing at Woodhall Community Centre in Mill Green Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Karagh Murphy.

New artwork coming to Herts’ schools courtesy of county council donations

Schools across Hertfordshire are to receive 614 donated pieces of art from the county council. Picture: Herts County Council.

Police appeal following three vehicle M25 crash near South Mimms that left two injured

The M25 was shut anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for South Mimms due to a serious crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England.

Crash near Stevenage junction causes A1(M) delays

There are long delays on the A1(M) back to Letchworth Gate this morning after a crash on the southbound carriageway near Stevenage. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists