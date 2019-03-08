New post office arrives in Welwyn Garden City

The Post Office has opened at McColls Retail Store, 80 Haldens, Welwyn Garden City Archant

A brand new Post Office has opened in the centre of Welwyn Garden City today.

It's not the first Post Office to be based in a McColls Store in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Stuart Howat It's not the first Post Office to be based in a McColls Store in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Stuart Howat

The new branch, based at McColls Retail Store in Haldens, will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries if they are with any of the main UK banks.

The new Post Office services are available seven days a week: Monday - Saturday: 6am - 5.30pm; Sunday: 7am - noon.

This offers customers 74 hours of Post Office service a week.

Adam Williams, Post Office multiples account executive, said: "We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

"We know how important our services are to customers."