Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Festive post box decorations for charity inspire Royal Mail donation

PUBLISHED: 16:03 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:34 18 December 2018

Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation.

Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation.

Archant

The festive decorations of a Hertfordshire charity fundraising group have inspired Royal Mail to respond in kind.

Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation.Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation.

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have raised about £1,200 for Isabel Hospice in WGC by adorning about post boxes, mostly in Hertford, with knitted, wooly hats.

In return, Royal Mail will match the funds raised with their own donation to Isabel Hospice.

A spokesperson said: “We at Royal Mail were really touched to hear about the amazing work carried out by the Hertford Crafters. Like everyone else, we think that the decorative wooly hats they have created for our post boxes are a truly unique way of celebrating Christmas.

“As a way of showing our appreciation at this festive time of year, we plan to match the money raised for their chosen charity with a £1,200 donation.”

Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation.Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation.

Isabel Hospice provides free care to people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation.Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Elderly man has bank card stolen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating a bank card theft in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nina Morgan

ABH arrest after man suffers head injury in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan

Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

Twenty-five firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop in Meads Lane, Seven Kings. Photo: Twitter/@LondonFire

Ilford drive-by shooting: Armed police chase group of men

Several shots were fired at a car. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Festive post box decorations for charity inspire Royal Mail donation

Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation.

More than 900 sign petition to help Hatfield club for children with autism and ADHD find new home

Potential Kids, which provides social and activity groups for young people on the autism spectrum or with ADHD and their families, is looking for a permanent home for its centre as it must vacate its space in Beaconsfield Court, Hatfield. Picture: supplied.

Jake Ward heading to Royal International Horse Show after immaculate performance

Jake Ward & Comano Z in action in the SEIB Winter Novice Qualifier at Hartpury University. Picture: Sarah Radford

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

Superdrug is set to open in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: WHT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists