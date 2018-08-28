Festive post box decorations for charity inspire Royal Mail donation

Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation. Archant

The festive decorations of a Hertfordshire charity fundraising group have inspired Royal Mail to respond in kind.

The Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have raised about £1,200 for Isabel Hospice in WGC by adorning about post boxes, mostly in Hertford, with knitted, wooly hats.

In return, Royal Mail will match the funds raised with their own donation to Isabel Hospice.

A spokesperson said: “We at Royal Mail were really touched to hear about the amazing work carried out by the Hertford Crafters. Like everyone else, we think that the decorative wooly hats they have created for our post boxes are a truly unique way of celebrating Christmas.

“As a way of showing our appreciation at this festive time of year, we plan to match the money raised for their chosen charity with a £1,200 donation.”

Isabel Hospice provides free care to people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.